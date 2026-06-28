President Donald Trump shared a sneak preview of the much-publicized and much-maligned White House ballroom he is developing with a series of pictures shared on Truth Social on Sunday.

The pictures — which are either computer-generated or AI-generated — show the white building adorned with giant pillars in front. A few staircases and a big platform are also seen, as well as a few “people” walking around the facility.

“Our Great National Security Facility and Ballroom is moving along on schedule,” Trump posted. “When completed, there will be nothing like it anywhere in the World!” He also shared some close up pictures that showed the building’s columns have raging lions along the top. You can see some of those pics below:

Trump announced the ballroom last year — and it immediately spurred a lot of criticism from liberals and other critics. Many fumed that Trump demolished the East Wing of the White House to make it happen.

In April, the president insisted the ballroom was necessary for security reasons after he was targeted in another assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE,” Trump said.

He continued, “This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough! While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House.”

But some liberal pundits don’t buy the security angle — with one even arguing Trump plans to “hunker down” in the ballroom and never leave following the 2028 election.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!