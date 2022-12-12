Herschel Walker’s Son Threatens to Dish on Fired Blaze TV Host Who Blamed Him For His Dad’s Defeat: ‘I Don’t Like Cheaters’

Christian Walker warned a conservative pundit not to trifle with him after blaming the son of Herschel Walker for his father’s failed senate campaign.

Ever since the Georgia Senate runoff was declared for Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, Walker’s son — a right-wing influencer in his own right — has been celebrating his father’s political demise with scathing social media posts about his various shortcomings. Christian’s latest tweets come after nearly two months of him publicly bashing his father as a violent, lying hypocrite who was poorly suited to be in the U.S. Senate.

On Sunday night, Elijah Schaffer — formerly a TV host for The Blaze — got on Twitter and declared that the younger Walker bears much of the blame for why his father’s campaign ended in defeat.

“Really thankful for Herschel Walker’s son for helping Democrats secure another seat in the Senate,” said Schaffer. “Nobody is better at electing Democrats than Republicans. Really spectacular job this round. All the criticism from our own base. Lack of support from Mitch. 10/10 every time.”

Christian noticed that, and he held nothing back as he promised to go public with Schaffer’s alleged sexual transgressions if he toys with him any further.

“I recommend you not come for me,” said Walker, “or I’ll have to tell your wife how you had sex with my friend at the turning point event in 2021 while you were married to her. I don’t like cheaters.”

In his next tweet, Walker apparently decided to get right to it:

Walker was referring to the fact that Schaffer was fired from The Blaze amid accusations that he groped a colleague’s breasts at a movie premiere without her consent.

