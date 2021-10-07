House Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Ali Alexander and Stop the Steal LLC

The select committee in the House of Representatives investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol announced on Thursday it has issued subpoenas to two individuals and an entity in connection with that tragic day in American history.

The committee sent subpoenas seeking testimony and records from Ali Alexander (also known as Ali Akbar) and Nathan Martin. The committee also sent a subpoena requesting records from Stop the Steal, LLC, “an organization affiliated with the rally that preceded the riot.” The two were “connected to permit applications” for the event, according to the committee’s statement announcing the subpoenas, which set Oct. 21 as a deadline for the records to be handed over and Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 for Martin and Alexander, respectively, to testify at depositions.

“The rally on the Capitol grounds on January 6th, like the rally near the White House that day, immediately preceded the violent attack on the seat of our democracy. Over the course of that day, demonstrations escalated to violence and protestors became rioters,” said committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

“The Select Committee needs to understand all the details about the events that came before the attack, including who was involved in planning and funding them,” he continued. “We expect these witnesses to cooperate fully with our probe.”

The committee previously issued subpoenas demanding documents and private depositions from four close advisers to former President Donald Trump: former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and Kash Patel, who served as the Chief of Staff to the Acting United States Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller.

