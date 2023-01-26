House Republican Threatens Congressional Hearings Over DirecTV Removing Newsmax

DirecTV has dropped Newsmax from their services and now Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) is warning that the actions of DirecTV would result in congressional hearings.

On Wednesday, DirecTV announced that they would no longer carry the channel after negotiations fell through.

“On multiple occasions, we made it clear to Newsmax that we wanted to continue to offer the network, but ultimately Newsmax’s demands for rate increases would have led to significantly higher costs that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” DirecTV said in a statement.

In an appearance on Newsmax’s Wake Up America, circulating Twitter via Aaron Rupar, Waltz warned that many of his colleagues want answers.

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty talked about a letter, signed by over 40 members of Congress on Jan. 20 that expressed concerns that the cable provider was moving to silence conservative voices.

“Where does that go from here?” Finnerty asked.

“Well, you know, we have a number of questions in that letter that we’ll demand answers for,” Waltz said.

“You know, it could go so far as to have their executives come to talk to us, but, and explain this to us in terms of the — both the timing and the intent,” he added. “It could go as far as having public hearings.”

“But I think the public hearings should be part of this broader effort and, you know, from the Left to essentially snap everybody in line with their view, their way of thinking. Or you can’t get access to anything you need to actually function as a company or a business,” Waltz said.

“That pesky First Amendment, you know, I think it was George Orwell who warned us about all this, Congressman — in 1984,” Finnerty said.

Watch above via Newsmax.

