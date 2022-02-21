‘How Embarrassing’: Conservatives Have a Field Day on Anniversary of Biden Tweet Suggesting Putin Fears Him

By Kipp JonesFeb 21st, 2022, 9:22 pm
 
US President Joe Biden carries an ice cream cone as he leaves Jeni's Ice Cream in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Conservatives derided President Joe Biden on Monday over an old tweet in which he claimed that his decades of experience would work as a deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Monday, Putin announced troops from Russia would enter sovereign Ukrainian soil as part of a “peacekeeping” mission into two breakaway regions of Ukraine. Putin recognized recognized those regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent.

While the White House is not yet ready to designate Russian boots traversing though Ukraine territory as an “invasion,” it appears as though Putin did indeed make up his mind.

Conservatives online were quick to point out the irony in the timing of the developments on Monday, which is Presidents Day.

It was that Biden, two years ago to the day, told the world that no such action by Putin was possible if he were president.

“Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President,” Biden’s Twitter boldly stated on Feb. 21, 2020. “He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why — it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him.”

By any objective metric, the tweet aged poorly. For conservatives, the post was hailed evidence that Biden is a magnet for cataclysmic failure.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) shared the tweet, and commented: “You were saying…?”

Brexiteer Nigel Farage threw shade across the pond, when he commented, “This tweet did not age well.”

Sebastian Gorka, meanwhile, took a break from hawking his favorite pain relief supplement to rub in the sting of humiliation.

Other prominent conservatives had a field day:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: