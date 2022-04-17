Fox News’ Howard Kurtz and Ari Fleischer ripped White House Press Sercretary Jen Psaki for attacking their colleague, Peter Doocy.

In a pointed discussion on Fox’s MediaBuzz Sunday, Kurtz and Fleischer called out Psaki for her comments about Doocy and Fox News during a live taping of the Pod Save America podcast on Thursday night.

Asked whether Doocy is a “stupid son of a bitch” or whether he plays one on TV, Psaki replied, “He works for a network that provides people with questions that — nothing personal to any individual, including Peter Doocy — might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch.”

Fleischer accused the media of hypocrisy for not coming to Doocy’s defense.

“The problem here is that if Donald Trump, or people in the Trump administration were saying this about people at CBS, NBC, ABC, they would all lock arms, and immediately denounce it, and tell the White House these are threats to journalists, and risks death threats, and the White House needs to do something about it,” Fleischer said. “And they’d be a unified team. Here, you don’t hear that similar bond coming from the rest of the rest of the media because it’s Fox. As if, yes, it’s appropriate to say these type of threats against Fox, against Peter Doocy. And you can’t do it that way.”

Kurtz went on to question whether Psaki should remain in her position as White House press secretary as she’s reportedly headed off to MSNBC to host a show for the Peacock streaming service, and framed her remark about Doocy as even more troubling in that context.

“They can say it was a lighthearted comment,” Kurtz said. “But should she still be at the White House for a new more weeks while everyone knows she’s going to the network that happens to be a rival of Fox?

“Great point,” Fleischer said. “This is part of the ethical trade-in that she has made.”

