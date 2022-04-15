Jen Psaki Says Peter Doocy Might ‘Sound Like A Stupid Son of a Bitch’ Because of the Questions Fox News ‘Provides’

During an appearance on a live show for the podcast Pod Save America, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reportedly shredded Fox News when she was asked about Peter Doocy, the network’s White House correspondent.

The podcast is set to drop on Friday (after the publication of this article).

POLITICO White House Correspondent Eugene Daniels flagged the remark, which was made during a live recording at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Thursday night.

Daniels said Psaki was asked if “Peter Doocy is a stupid son of a bitch or does he just play one on TV?”

She reportedly responded, “He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch.”

Jen Psaki is asked if “Peter Doocy is a stupid son of a bitch or does he just play one on tv:” “He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch.” pic.twitter.com/2FYMPX12Rr — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 15, 2022

In late January, President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic sarcastically responding to a question from the Fox News reporter.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Doocy asked.

“No, it’s a great asset,” Biden said, apparently unaware the microphone was on. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Later that day, Doocy explained that Biden called him after making the remark:

After years of clips of the president and kind of mixing it up on the campaign trail and during the transition, and here at the White House, within about an hour of that exchange, he called my cell phone and he said, “It’s nothing personal, pal.” And we went back and forth and we were talking bout just kind of moving forward and I made sure to tell him that I’m always going to try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, “You’ve got to.” And that’s a quote from the president. So I’ll keep doing it.

The next day, Psaki was asked if the president regretted making the comment. She declined to say so, stating, “Peter spoke to this. The president called him. He conveyed to him that it was ‘nothing personal, man’ and also acknowledged that all of you were going to ask him a range of questions. So I think that speaks for itself.”

Psaki will soon be free to speak even more freely on Fox News and other subjects, as earlier this month it was reported she will depart the White House this spring to take a gig at MSNBC.

