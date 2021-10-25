Hundreds of NYC Municipal Workers, Including NYPD and FDNY, Protest Vaccine Mandates in March Across Brooklyn Bridge

Hundreds and hundreds of New York City municipal workers, including cops and firefighters, staged a protest on the Brooklyn Bridge Monday against covid-19 vaccine mandates.

As of this posting, the CDC reports two-thirds of all Americans are at least partly vaccinated, including a whopping 96.3 percent of seniors.

Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced a vaccine mandate for all New York City workers, providing a $500 incentive for them to get the shot before the deadline this Friday.

The mayor’s office said unvaccinated employees would be put on unpaid leave until they show they are at least partly vaccinated.

As of last week, ABC News reported, 71 percent of employees have at least one shot of the covid-19 vaccine, including 69 percent of NYPD workers and 60 percent of FDNY workers.

That leaves thousands of unvaccinated municipal workers, and in Monday hundreds of them marched on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Marchers held signs saying things like “NO FORCED VAX,” “COERCION IS NOT CONSENT,” and “WE TESTED POSITIVE FOR FREEDOM.” And, of course, “LET’S GO BRANDON.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com