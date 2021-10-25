A Scoop from Rolling Stone. Breitbart is ‘Least Trusted.’ Cavuto is a Man on an Island. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021

MEDIA WINNER: Hunter Walker

A bombshell report published by Rolling Stone’s Hunter Walker on Sunday said that several of the supporters of former President Donald Trump who helped plan the January rallies in D.C. have been cooperating with the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, saying that not only did they participate in multiple planning sessions with senior White House staffers and Republican members of Congress, but that they were promised pardons by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

The two sources told Walker they spoke with GOP members of Congress or senior level staffers, including Gosar, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) — as well as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Walker’s report is backed up by previous reporting from other outlets, additional sources and evidence reviewed by Rolling Stone, and the sources’ expectation that they’ll soon testify publicly. It’s a promising sign for newly-minted editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman’s leadership.

MEDIA LOSER: Breitbart

It’s never a good look for a media company when a major online platform thinks you’re the “least trusted” source, but that’s exactly what happened in internal discussions at Facebook about right-wing website Breitbart.

Facebook, mired in its own public relations crisis, has been the focus of a series of damning exposés published by the Wall Street Journal and other outlets based on tens of thousands of internal documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen.

The latest revelations include a report that a Facebook employee proposed removing Breitbart from their News Tab last year, shortly after the killing of George Floyd. The employee argued that Breitbart was pushing inflammatory and slanted coverage of the protests, and the social media giant’s own internal assessment judged Breitbart as the “least trusted” media source included in the News Tab.

Many Facebook employees reportedly supported removing Breitbart from the News Tab, but a company researcher warned of the political blowback from supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Read the full Mediaite Green Room Newsletter here, including coverage of the competing views on vaccines at Fox News and hilarious video clips from Tom Brady's historic 600th touchdown pass.

