During an address delivered in Romania on Saturday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán–who is scheduled to headline CPAC in Dallas, Texas next month–blasted Western European nations on immigration policy arguing that Hungarians want to avoid race-mixing.

“We [Hungarians] are not a mixed race, and we do not want to become a mixed race either,” stated Orbán — in remarks quoted by a Hungarian news outlet. He added, “we mix within Europe,” but Hungarians do not want to become a “multiethnic” group, Orbán claimed speaking on behalf of his nation.

The Hungarian Prime Minister idealized an “unmixed Hungarian race” during his speech while also arguing that Europeans should avoid mixing with non-Europeans.

Orbán has targeted immigration from Africa and the Middle East, restricting the right to seek asylum in Hungary along with placing barriers around the borders of the country.

These remarks come after the recent announcement of Orbán’s headlining gig at CPAC, America’s most influential conservative political conference. In May, Orbán gave the keynote address at CPAC Hungary just following a video message from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

The Hungarian Prime Minister recently won reelection for his fourth term in office meanwhile, he has become a media focus of the American conservative right by way of his autocratic tactics and nationalist policy. Prior to Orbán’s reelection in April, former President Donald Trump endorsed him in his bid for his fourth term, lauding the prime minister for doing a “wonderful job.”

Orbán has also served as an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin throughout his tenure. In his speech on Saturday, the prime minister touched on Russia’s war in Ukraine arguing that Russian-U.S. peace talks are the only possible solution.

“A new strategy is needed which should focus peace talks and drafting a good peace proposal…instead of winning the war,” Orbán said, continuing that if “Russia wants security guarantees, this war can be ended only with peace talks between Russia and America.”

