Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in his bid for re-election.

It is not unusual for Trump to endorse political candidates via statements sent via his Save America PAC, but it is unique and noteworthy that he is looking to extend his sphere of political influence overseas to the Central European nation. It is also noteworthy that Trump lauded the “powerful and wonderful job” the Hungarian Prime Minister has done in protecting his country and “stopping illegal immigration,” among other things.

Trump wrote:

Viktor c of Hungary truly loves his Country and wants safety for his people. He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming Election. He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister!

Orbán has developed something of a cult following in some right-wing circles of American politics and was featured in a series of interviews with Fox News Tucker Carlson last year. Orbán is considered a strongman by his critics, which is best illustrated by Vox writer Zach Beauchamp:

At dawn on a Tuesday in May, the police took a man named András from his home in northeastern Hungary. His alleged crime? Writing a Facebook post that called the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, a “dictator.” András has a point. After winning Hungary’s 2010 election, the prime minister systematically dismantled the country’s democracy — undermining the basic fairness of elections, packing the courts with cronies, and taking control of more than 90 percent of the country’s media outlets. He has openly described his form of government as “illiberal democracy,” half of which is accurate.

Mediaite’s own Michael Luciano has labeled Orbán an “authoritarian,” a point of view that is widely shared by many geopolitical experts.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com