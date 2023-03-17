Hunter Biden Fights Back — Goes After Laptop Repair Shop With ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Counter-Claim

Attorneys for Hunter Biden have filed a counter-claim against John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the repair shop where Biden allegedly abandoned a laptop that has become the center of controversy.

Republicans have been signaling for months that they plan to target President Joe Biden’s only surviving son Hunter, who has become the target of accusations related to material found on a laptop that was left at Delaware’s “The Mac Shop” and subsequently disseminated by allies of former President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Hunter Biden’s legal team filed a counter-claim against Isaac seeking “compensatory damages” for invasion of privacy in a response to Isaac’s defamation suit:

“[Hunter] Biden had more than a reasonable expectation of privacy that any data that he created or maintained … would not be accessed, copied, disseminated, or posted on the Internet for others to use against him or his family or for the public to view,” according to the countersuit. Attorneys for Hunter Biden challenged Mac Isaac’s claim that the laptop and an external hard drive became his property when Hunter Biden failed to retrieve them within 90 days of leaving them at the repairman’s Wilmington, Delaware, shop for servicing, citing the fine print of a repair order allegedly signed by Hunter Biden at the time. “Contrary to Mac Isaac’s Repair Authorization form, Delaware law provides that tangible personal property is deemed abandoned” when the rightful owner has failed to “assert or declare property rights to the property for a period of 1 year,” lawyers for Biden wrote in legal documents.

The suit lists other requirements for taking ownership as well.

The counter-claim follows Hunter’s hiring of high-octane attorney Abbe Lowell as part of a more aggressive response to the new Republican House majority’s onslaught of investigations into the president, his son, and other family members.

