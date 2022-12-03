‘Only By Bullets Now’: GOP Candidate Openly Calls For Violent Revolution Over Hunter Biden Laptop Drop

Republican congressional candidate Shukri Abdirahman called for violent armed revolution over a much-hyped information dump on the handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced late Friday afternoon he would be revealing “what really happened” when the story about Hunter Biden‘s laptop was banned on the social media app, and the New York Post Twitter account was suspended over the story.

After hours of delay, Musk retweeted a thread by Matt Taibbi that was eagerly glommed by some, but panned by many others as an overhyped and misleading packaging of cherry-picked internal documents that did not amount to much upon further scrutiny.

But the revelations excited others, including Abdirahman, who was a GOP candidate for Minnesota’s 5th District, represented by Rep. Ilhan Omar.

She responded to the thread by tweeting “We can no longer get rid of tyranny by the ballots.”

“It’s only by bullets now,” Abdirahman added.

Some of her other reactions were equally heated:

“I’m done. I regret that I put my life on the line to defend these Nazis, and that so many of my brothers and sisters in arms died for.”

“Two pillars of a successful Republic are election integrity and confidence in our democratic processes. We have neither.”

“This is treason and the real insurrection.”

“This wasn’t by Russia. It’s done by our own fucking government.”

“Just so you know @HillaryClinton, Elon Musk is not suicidal.”

According to Miranda Devine, a leading ramrod of the Hunter Biden story, the revelations are not what she’d call bombshells

“Look, I think we’ve seen quite a bit that’s useful. It’s not really the smoking gun we’d hoped for,” Devine told Tucker Carlson Friday night, but added “I feel that Elon Musk has held back some material.”

And Mediaite founder Dan Abrams told Colby Hall that “It is stunning that with access to all the internal e-mails at Twitter that they don’t have a single smoking gun that implicates a government leader or even any campaign in wrongdoing. Even before Musk’s characterization of what was there, I expected there would be something more damning. . . from someone relevant.”

