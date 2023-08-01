‘I Have Seven Grandkids’: President Biden Makes First On-Camera Reference To Hunter Biden’s Daughter Navy

President Joe Biden told podcast host Jay Shetty “I have seven grandkids,” his first on-camera reference to Navy Roberts — Hunter Biden’s child outside of marriage.

After waiting for contentious disputes between his son and Lunden Roberts to be settled, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden publicly recognized Navy Roberts as his 7th grandchild for the first time by issuing a statement to People Magazine last week.

And during a lengthy interview on the mental health-centered podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the president made his first on-camera acknowledgment of Roberts while talking about “being there” for loved ones:

JAY SHETTY: How did you allow yourself to receive that help, too? I feel like, as you were mentioning earlier, with the loneliness and the anxiety that exists, a lot of people either struggle to know what to say. I think we live in a society where people are like, Well, what do I say if they’ve gone through that? And the opposite end, what you just said, being able to be open enough to actually receive help requires a certain amount of courage and strength as well. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Well, I was raising a family for real, an extended family, my grandparents as well, where… My dad had an expression, family’s beginning, middle and end. There’s a rule of the family growing up. Not a joke. We didn’t know it at the time, but whenever you wanted to speak to your mother or father. And then they said, Can we, had a problem, no matter what they were doing, they stopped. No matter what they were doing. They stopped and heard you, listened to you. And I did the same with my children and they do the same with theirs because it’s a matter of them knowing that you… They are the most important thing in your life and if they’ve got a problem you’re there to listen. I have seven grandkids. Four of ’em, five of ’em nough to talk on the phone. You know, every day I either text them or call them.

