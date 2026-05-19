Vance Rubs Salt in Cornyn’s Wounds After Trump-Paxton Endorsement: ‘Out of Step With Voters’ — and the President

Vice President JD Vance backed President Donald Trump’s decision to endorse Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s (R) primary campaign against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), with Vance saying that should be expected when a lawmaker is “out of step with voters — or out of step with the president.”

Vance shared his thoughts on Trump’s endorsement while handling the White House press briefing on Tuesday afternoon. Breitbart correspondent Nick Gilbertson kicked off the Q-and-A session by asking the vice president whether he felt a “message” was sent to other candidates by Trump’s choice.

“I think the message that people should take from this is fundamentally, you have got to serve the people who sent you,” Vance said. “And if you don’t do that, you’re going to find yourself out of step with voters — or out of step with the president of the United States. And that’s not a good place to be politically.”

That came after Vance said he’s known Cornyn a “long time, but unfortunately, when it really counted, Ken Paxton was there for the country and was there for the president” — and Cornyn was not.

Vance also suggested Cornyn violated Trump’s goal of having Republican lawmakers who “fight for the good” of the American people.

Trump wants “people who can’t be bought by corporate lobbyists, who can’t be bought by wall Street, who can’t be bought by special interests, who are going to go to Washington and fight for the people who actually elected them to those positions,” Vance said.

His answer came about an hour after Trump officially endorsed Paxton.

“The Highly Respected Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, an America First Patriot, and someone who has always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT, is running for the United States Senate, to represent a place I love and WON, BIG, three times, with 6.4 Million Votes in 2024 (The Most Votes in the History of the State, BY FAR)!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump added that Paxton was a “true MAGA Warrior” and a “WINNER” who supports his idea of terminating the filibuster, among other ideas he likes.

Watch above via Fox News.

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