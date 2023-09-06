‘I Literally Just Explained It!’ Jean-Pierre Loses Patience With Reporter Peppering Her About Biden COVID Tests

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lost patience with a reporter who peppered her with questions about President Joe Biden’s COVID testing regimen in the wake of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s positive test.

The White House announced Monday night that “This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

President Biden tested negative Monday evening, and at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, KJP revealed he’d been tested again that morning, and would continue to be tested “on a regular cadence determined by his physician.”

After several follow-up questions and half-a-dozen repetitions of that answer, Jean-Pierre became visibly impatient with CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini when she pressed once more about the testing — and another reporter joined in:

Q And to follow up on my colleague’s question, my colleague’s question, and my colleague’s question —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Yeah.

Q — can you explain why you can’t share or won’t share the cadence of the President’s testing with us? It seems like a pretty —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I mean, yeah, I —

Q — basic question.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: It has — it has nothing to not share the cadence. We — I just shared with you: Yesterday, he took — he took a test, and it was negative. Today, he took a test, and it was negative. The CDC does not recommend testing every day after close contact. That is not my — I —

Q Right, but since you’re —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m — I’m —

Q — telling us he tested — you — I’m just saying you’re — I’m just trying to apply logic here. You told us the times he tested previously, so it would be helpful if we know going forward.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Because it already happened, my friend. It already happened.

Q I —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: It already happened, right?

Q I understand. I understand.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Right? Right?

Q But —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, therefore, I can tell you that he took the test because it already happened, right?

Q Would it be safe to —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: And I’m telling you right now —

Q — assume he’s going to test in the mornings and the evenings going forward?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I — it is up to the physician and in close consultation with the physician. CDC — the guidon- — the guidance from CDC recommends that the — or says it does not have to test — someone with a close contact does not have to test ev- — every — regularly or every day.

So that is the c- —

Q No, I get that, but —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Okay. Well, then there should be —

Q — not everybody is the President.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: There should be — there should be no confusion. We just explained that he tested — I just explained he tested yesterday. He tested —

Q No, there’s no confusion. I was just wondering if we could have an explanation as to why you don’t want to share — I’m —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I just explained it. I literally just explained it. CDC does not —

Q Obviously, I didn’t understand because I’m asking.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: No, CDC recommends — CDC recommends that testing — does not recommend testing every day. That’s something that CDC — we’re following CDC guidance.

Q Just answer her question.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I just did. In close consultation —

Q You —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: — with the physician. That’s what’s going to happen. The physician is going to decide when the testing is going to happen. That’s it. That’s the answer.

I don’t have anything else for you. That is the answer that I’m giving you: in close consultation with his physician. The CDC does not recommend testing every day. That’s it.