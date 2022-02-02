Jason Whitlock joined Tucker Carlson on his Fox Nation show this week and discussed his views on women and women in leadership.

The sports commentator, who is now a fixture of right-wing Blaze Media explained why his views on women often get him labeled as a “sexist pig.”

Whitlock said:

“I probably am a sexist pig, so I can care less if I am called that, but the patriarchy is a good thing. It is what God intended. Men are supposed to lead, men are supposed to be out front, taking risks. We are responsible. I have some ministers on my show every Wednesday and we talk about it all the time. Again, this is if you have a Biblical worldview.”

Whitlock then went on to give his interpretation of what God said to Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.

“Why are you laying down, why are you pretending Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, that they can save us?” Whitlock continued as though he were God speaking to Adam.

“This is lunacy, out of her role, completely,” Whitlock added. “I am sorry if that paints me as a sexist pig, but it’s what I believe.”

“I mean that is just an epithet to make you be quiet,” Carlson responded to Whitlock, addressing the use of the term “sexist pig.”

Carlson then asked, “Why are you not allowed to have that opinion, why is that so controversial? That was the opinion of every society like from the beginning of time until about twenty minutes ago.”

Whitlock answered, “Social media decides what is allowable thinking, and social media has decided you can’t second guess anything the left is in support of.”

Jason Whitlock tells Tucker Carlson: “I probably am a sexist pig… the patriarchy is a good thing” says a woman in power is completely “out of her role.” pic.twitter.com/pS79zx6sFX — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 2, 2022

