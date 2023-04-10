‘I Started an Insurrection!’ Jan. 6 Organizer Insists He Is a ‘Somebody’ and Vows to Jail ‘A Ton of Journalists’ If Elected President

“I’m a somebody. I started an insurrection.” https://t.co/R0Uw0GQ6Rm — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 10, 2023

Far-right MAGA activist Ali Alexander went on a bizarre tirade in which he bragged about causing an “insurrection” while relishing the thought of having journalists imprisoned and spied upon.

Alexander, who planned the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters, made the stunning remarks in clips obtained by the progressive watchdog Right Wing Watch. In the footage, Alexander bragged of his own importance while offering his fantasy of what he would do as president.

“You don’t want me as president. You don’t want me because I’ll just get stuff done,” Alexander said. “I will just get stuff done. And — metaphorically of course, and I would jail a bunch of journalists, you know? I think there are a ton of journalists that frankly need to be jailed and a ton of other journalists that need to be monitored.”

The rhetoric against reporters is to be expected from someone who identified so closely with the MAGA movement — given how Trump spent years trashing the media as “the enemy of the people.” Alexander’s relevance to the events of January 6th have brought him under the microscope in the past, but he didn’t seem to be worried about that while responding to a commentator who put him down as a “nobody.”

“I’m a somebody!” Alexander shot back. “I started an insurrection!”

Watch above via Right Wing Watch.

