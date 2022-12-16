‘I’m Back!’: MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Gets Reinstated to Twitter, Calls for Voting Machines to Be Melted ‘INTO PRISON BARS’

Eccentric election denier and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell called for electronic voting machines to be melted into prison bars after he was reinstated on Twitter Friday.

Just after 3 p.m. ET, Lindell’s dormant account went live. He tweeted a thank you to Elon Musk for reinstating him and got right back to the business of election-related conspiracy theories.

“I’m back!! Thank you @elonmusk and by the way MELT DOWN THE ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES AND TURN THEM INTO PRISON BARS!” he wrote.

I'm back!! Thank you @elonmusk and by the way MELT DOWN THE ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES AND TURN THEM INTO PRISON BARS! — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) December 16, 2022

Lindell was permanently suspended by the platform in January 2021 after spreading election conspiracy theories in the weeks following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The Associated Press noted:

Twitter decided to ban Lindell, who founded bedding company My Pillow, due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy, a spokesperson said in a statement. The policy was implemented last September and is targeted at fighting disinformation. It was not immediately clear which posts by Lindell on Twitter triggered the suspension of his account. Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has begun.

Lindell’s last posts before his suspension spread his claims that Trump won the 2020 election by 11 million votes. Other posts from the week after Biden’s inauguration targeted electronic voting machines he said were “hacked” by foreign actors to flip votes.

Lindell is currently considering challenging Ronna McDaniel to lead the Republican National Committee. One of his chief complaints is McDaniel has not called to rid elections of voting machines.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com