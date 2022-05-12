‘It Doesn’t Matter What You Think!’ Whoopi Shuts Down Alyssa Farah As Abortion Debate Explodes On The View

The View host Whoopi Goldberg shut down guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin during a fiery segment on abortion rights, telling her, “It doesn’t matter what you think” about when life begins, it’s up to each woman to choose based on their own beliefs.

In response to the leaked Justice Samuel Alito-authored draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrats held a symbolic vote on an abortion rights bill that was defeated by a 49 to 51 vote Wednesday afternoon — with the lone Democratic “no” vote coming from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

On Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the hosts discussed the bill and the broader issue of abortion. After some general agreement on things like the need for more support on maternal health, things got contentious.

Sunny Hostin blasted Republicans, noting that “64% of Americans that have been polled do not want Roe to be overturned,” and predicted the issue would energize Democratic voters.

“I think people are going to go, and they’re going to go to the voting poll in large numbers, and they’re going to vote these people out. And they need to be voted out,” Hostin said.

“Your numbers are correct, 71 percent –” Farah Griffin began, and Hostin cracked, “I don’t get the numbers wrong!”

“She’s Sunny Hostin!” Joy Behar exclaimed, to laughs.

“According to Pew Research, 71% of Americans believe there should be some limitations on abortion. This is forcing a conversation about –” Farah Griffin continued, but Hostin interrupted.

“Some limitations. But not outlawed,” Hostin said. The Pew data that Farah Griffin cited shows 61 percent of Americans “say abortion should be legal in all or most circumstances.”

Farah Griffin then tried to start a “philosophical debate” about when a fetus develops rights, but Goldberg and the other co-hosts were not having it:

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: But yes, this is an uncomfortable conversation we have to have. At what point does a baby in the womb have rights, separate from a mother? WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Listen, it doesn’t matter what you think… When you think it is. If I don’t think that that’s when it is — ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Is that in, is it the ninth month? Is it the third trimester? WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Listen. I don’t have, I don’t have to tell you — JOY BEHAR: It’s none of your business. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: It’s your decision, what you do with your body and how your family works, and for me. I don’t care what your religious beliefs are. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: It’s not even a religion. It’s really more a philosophical debate — WHOOPI GOLDBERG: (over crosstalk) Wait, wait. Rob, freaking out. Rob is freaking out. We’ll be right back.

Watch above via ABC.

