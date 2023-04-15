‘It Was Very Rough!’ Trump Trolls Pence During NRA Speech — For Getting Booed Onstage At NRA Speech

Former President Donald Trump trolled his former VP Mike Pence during his NRA speech for having gotten booed onstage during Pence’s own NRA speech earlier in the day.

Pence — known for being Trump’s VP and for getting hunted on Jan. 6 by Trump supporters chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” with Trump’s ex post facto approval — was booed loudly at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on Friday.

Hours later, Trump took to the stage for his own NRA speech, and in a moment that was flagged by video influencer Aaron Rupar, trolled Pence over the incident before praising Pence as a “good man,” and ran through some poll numbers:

We’re leading so big in the polls, not only against Republicans, but also against Joe Biden. And if you take a look at this week’s Morning Consult poll, I led the field by 33 points with Trump 56 to Sanctus 23, Pence five. I hope you gave Pence a good warm approval. He could, nope, because he is a, he is a nice man. If you want to really know the truth. He is. He’s a good man. And I heard it was very rough. It’s a big news story. You’ve made news today. I don’t know what you did, but you made news today with with the introduction you gave! And Nikki Haley, that’s another beautyy she’s at four and Abbott’s at one. I don’t think Abbott’s going to run. Governor of Texas. In a two way poll of Florida last week it was Trump 47 and Desanctis 32%. And there was another poll in Florida where Trump was at 80 and Desanctis was at 50. And that’s a Florida poll and Texas is Trump 52%, DeSantis 20, Pence five. Haley Four, uh, you know, the only way we could lose is if we go prevent defense.

Pence replied to the boos by saying “I love you too!” to the one person who yelled “We love you Mike!” before beginning his speech.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

