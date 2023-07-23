‘It’s Barbaric Treatment, It’s Extreme Cruelty!’ Castro Blasts Texas Gov Over Razor Wire, Denying Migrants Water

Democratic Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro tore into Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over “barbaric” measures he’s taken to prevent migrant crossings on the Rio Grande.

Abbott has overseen the deployment of a floating barrier festooned with razor wire and reports of inhumane treatment by Texas National Guardsmen.

On Saturday’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta, anchor Jim Acosta followed up a report from Rosa Flores on the unfolding controversy by asking Castro to weigh in.

Castro torched Abbott, and called on President Joe Biden’s administration to step in:

ACOSTA: All right, let’s continue this discussion. Joining me now is Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas. Congressman, great to see you. Thanks for sharing part of your weekend with us. First of all, your reaction to what these pregnant migrant women were telling our Rosa Flores, continues to do great work down on the border that these Texas National Guard members denied them drinking water. Despite this dangerous heat, you know how hot it is down that part of Texas this time of year, what’s your sense — what’s your reaction to that? REP. JOAQUIN CASTRO (D), INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: It’s barbaric treatment, it’s extreme cruelty. There’s no need for that kind of cruelty. You know, that’s something, Jim, that you would expect to see in a country like North Korea. Those are the kinds of stories that we hear about coming out of North Korea. And so, for the governor to have already ordered razor wire to be placed in the water, and particularly in parts of the water where the water rises, and people can’t see the razor wire. So they’re bumping into that razor wire without being able to see it to denying people in 100 and 510 degree heat. Any water is just extremely cruel and barbaric. ACOSTA: And Texas Governor Greg Abbott has launched a border crackdown called Operation Lone Star. Yesterday, you led 87 House Democrats and calling the White House to intervene. I guess part of this is these floating barriers, these flooding barriers that the state put there in the Rio Grande that could cause a drowning hazard. What is your sense of it? What needs to be done? And do you think the federal government can force the governor to respond? CASTRO: I absolutely believe that the Biden administration, that the Department of Justice can stop Greg Abbott’s barbarism. That the governor has no right to be placing that razor wire or the barrel traps taken together. These things are death traps, beat to place them in the river. And so, the Department of Justice has given the state of Texas until Monday to respond about how they’re going to remove these things. If there is no response or the response is not satisfactory, then the federal government intends to go to court on Tuesday to get those things removed.

Watch above via CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta.

