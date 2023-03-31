‘It’s Not Actually Brave’: CNN’s Jake Tapper Mocks Idea It’s Heroic To Speak Out Against Trump Over Jan 6

CNN anchor Jake Tapper mocked the notion that it’s courageous to denounce former President Donald Trump’s embrace of the January 6 rioters, as former Vice President Mike Pence did.

The news that Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels happened to coincide with the CNN special featuring Wolf Blitzer’s live sit-down with former VP Mike Pence, which included this exchange:

BLITZER: Trump opened his rally, last weekend, in Waco, Texas, as you know, with a recording, of the national anthem, sung by January 6 prisoners, played over footage, of January 6. Are you comfortable with that?

PENCE: No.

BLITZER: Tell us why.

PENCE: Well, my wife, my daughter, my staff and I were evacuated, first, in my office, off the Senate floor, and then, to the parking garage, below the Senate, on January 6. We stayed at our post. I know, we did our job, that day. By God’s grace, we completed our work, under the Constitution of the United States.

But, on that day, when I sent out a message, calling on people, to leave the Capitol, immediately, and I made it clear, my position then continues to be today that those that engaged in violence, at the Capitol, I believe, should be prosecuted, to the fullest extent of the law. And I’ll never diminish what happened that day. And I’ll never celebrate people that assaulted 140 Police officers that ransacked our Capitol. Now, that being said, Wolf, there were people that were caught up in it–

BLITZER: But they were threatening, so many of them were saying “Hang Mike Pence!”

PENCE: I’m very–

BLITZER: “Hang Mike Pence!” They were threatening you.

PENCE: I became aware of that after the fact. And look, I don’t doubt that there were some people that were innocently caught up in it. And — but there were people that came into the Capitol that assaulted Police officers, and I believe they should answer to the law.

BLITZER: And so many of them are already answering to the law. Right now, they’re in jail.

PENCE: They are indeed.

BLITZER: And they belong in jail, right?

PENCE: They do.