Jack Dorsey Says ‘Communication’ Around Twitter’s Crackdown on New York Post Report Was ‘Not Great’

By Josh FeldmanOct 14th, 2020, 8:18 pm

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Wednesday night the site’s communication concerning its much-criticized crackdown on tweets sharing links to the New York Post report on Hunter Biden.

Twitter’s crackdown — which reportedly included people sharing links to the report publicly and in DMs, and apparently led to some accounts like the Post’s and Kayleigh McEnany’s being lockedreceived significant criticism from many media figures, including ones very skeptical of the sourcing of the report.

Hours later, Dorsey said in a tweet, “Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable.”

Dorsey shared a thread with a statement from Twitter trying to “provide much needed clarity”:

