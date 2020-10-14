comScore

Twitter and Facebook Under Fire For Censoring New York Post Report on Hunter Biden

By Leia IdlibyOct 14th, 2020, 6:14 pm

Twitter and Facebook are under fire from pundits and journalists on both sides for censoring a New York Post report on Hunter Biden, which has drawn skepticism over its sourcing.

The story, published Wednesday morning, claimed that Biden connected a Ukrainian businessman and fellow board member at gas company Burisma with his father and former Vice President Joe Biden. The article also includes an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma, which thanks Hunter for “giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together.”

The Post also reported that the email was found on the hard drive of a computer that was left at a Delaware repair shop in 2019. The store owner gave a copy of the hard drive to Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, and to the FBI.

While supporters of President Donald Trump were quick to spread the scoop, many pundits and other journalists pointed out that the email’s origins are unclear, and frankly, sketchy.

Biden’s campaign responded to the article by noting that investigations have concluded that there was “no wrongdoing” on the part of the Democratic presidential nominee, and casting the story as based on Russian disinformation.

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. “Trump Administration officials have attested to these facts under oath.”

In a statement to Politico, the campaign also said it has no record of a meeting between Joe Biden and the representative of Burisma, despite what was insinuated by the New York Post.

Twitter and Facebook acted fast to censor the report from the New York tabloid — for different reasons. While Twitter said the report violated its policy on hacked materials, Facebook took issue with the facts of the story.

“While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want be clear that this story is eligible to be fact checked by Facebook’s third-party fact checking partners,” Andy Stone, a spokesman for Facebook, wrote in a statement. “In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform.”

Twitter is currently blocking users from sharing the report.

Despite issues with the story, many pundits are also faulting the decision to censor it, particularly considering neither platform gave a clear reason for why this story met the threshold to be blocked:

