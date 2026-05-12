Trump Rages at Reporter Grilling Him Over High Inflation: ‘Stupid Person!’

President Donald Trump was triggered when a reporter asked him about rising inflation, calling her a “stupid person” when she asked if his policies were not working.

The Iran War has contributed to months of bad inflation numbers, including a Consumer Price Index report that was released Tuesday morning and showed an increase of 3.8 percent year-over-year. That report comes at the same time as a new CNN poll that shows 77 percent of Americans blame his policies for increasing the cost of living.

Trump spoke to reporters as he departed the White House for a high-stakes trip to Beijing, China, on Tuesday afternoon. When he was confronted about the new CPI numbers and the effects of his policies, Trump flew off the handle:

REPORTER: Mr. President, you promised to bring inflation–. Mr. President, you promised to bring inflation down. It’s now at its highest level in three years. Are your policies not working? What’s happening? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Been working incredibly. If you go back to just before the war, for the last three months, inflation was at 1.7 percent. Now, we had a choice. Let these lunatics have a nuclear weapon. If you want to do that, then you’re a stupid person! And you happen to be! I mean, I know you very well. Anybody that wants them to have a nuclear weapon is a stupid person! So we said we’re going to take the greatest stock market in history and we’re gonna go down a little bit and actually that turned out to be incorrect because our stock market is now at the highest point in history which frankly surprised a lot of people. It’s a very simple message. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won’t have a nu- c- weah (SIC). And that’s 100 percent. Their Navy is gone. Their Air Force is gone, their anti-aircraft is gone their radar is gone their leaders are gone. They’re all gone. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.

Watch above via CNN.

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