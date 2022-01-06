‘Jackasses!’ Jan. 6 Hero Michael Fanone Tears Into ‘Insurrectionist Members of Congress’ Still Walking the Halls

Former D.C. Metro Police Officer and current CNN analyst Michael Fanone lashed out at Republican members of Congress who voted to overturn the 2020 election even after pro-Trump forces violently attacked the Capitol.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman marked the anniversary of the attack with live coverage from the Capitol that included interviewing Fanone and Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, both of whom endured the assault that day.

Dunn told the anchors that January 6th “is still happening,” and explained that “you can’t fully move on until you understand what happened and also correct how to correct it and keep it from happening again,” and that “to this day, that has not happened.”

Keilar asked Fanone to share what conversations he’s been having with fellow officers as the anniversary approached.

Fanone said that “a lot of the conversations that I had early on, and many continue to this day, it was important for the officers, myself included, that went to the Capitol, for to not be viewed as victims.”

“You know, we were American police officers who responded to the Capitol and fought off an insurrection in defense of democracy,” he said, adding that “I’m incredibly proud of that and I’m proud of the officers that continue to this day to uphold their oath to the Constitution and defend democracy.”

He singled out his own former department, but also the Capitol Police, whom he praised for continuing to protect members who voted on the side of the rioters.

Fanone commended those officers “who have to do it, and walk the same halls as some of these insurrectionists members of Congress. I couldn’t imagine sharing a workspace with those jackasses.”

He then fell silent, and after a pause, Keilar said “You’re angry and it makes sense. It makes sense.”

Watch above via CNN.

