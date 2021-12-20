Michael Fanone, who served with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia for 20 years and was one of the police officers severely injured during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, resigned on Monday from the force and will become a CNN contributor.

The Washington Post first reported the development on Monday and CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, citing a network spokesperson, tweeted that Fanone will become an on-air contributor next month.

Fanone, 43, made numerous media appearances such as on CNN and MSNBC in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack to express his feelings about that day.

In July, Fanone did not hold back when he testified in front of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 tragedy.

“I feel like I went to Hell and back to protect them, and the people in this room, but too many are now telling me that Hell doesn’t exist, or that Hell actually wasn’t that bad,” he said, adding, by shouting, that “the indifference shown to my colleagues is DISGRACEFUL!”

He continued, “Being an officer, you know your life is at risk whenever you walk out the door “but nothing, truly nothing has prepared me to address those elected members of our government who continue to deny the events of that day, and in doing so, betray their oath of office.”

