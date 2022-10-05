Famed Democratic strategist James Carville took on the GOP electorate and candidates in a rollicking, freewheeling late-night hit on MSNBC Tuesday.

Speaking with Ayman Mohyeldin on The 11th Hour, Carville opened up by weighing in on the Herschel Walker scandal — in which the staunchly anti-abortion Republican Senate candidate from Georgia is reported to have paid for an old girlfriend’s abortion.

“I think this just exposes the massive stinkering (sic) humanity of conservative evangelicals,” Carville said. “I’m not gonna call these people Christians because I don’t think they embrace much of Christianity. Here’s a guy … he paid for his girlfriend to pay for an abortion. Of course he did. They have the cancelled check, they have a handwritten note, they have the evidence right? He has four different children from four different women that he dates. He’s never seen his four kids. His child speaks out against him. And yet because he doesn’t want to expand health care to middle class people, they’re all gonna be for him.”

Carville then argued that candidates like Walker, Arizona’s Blake Masters and Pennsylvania’s Mehmet Oz are the result of “very low quality people” voting in Republican primaries.

“I’ve said it before. They have a lot of stupid people that vote in the primaries. They really do,” Carville said. “You’re not really supposed to say that, but it’s an obvious fact. When stupid people vote, you know who they nominate? Other stupid people. The Republicans have a problem. They have very low quality people that vote in their primaries, and their producing, predictably, very low quality candidates.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

