Political strategist Mark McKinnon told MS NOW he likes James Talarico’s shot at winning the Texas Senate race later this year, due in large part to the Democrat’s ability to “out-Bible” his Republican opponent.

McKinnon shared his take on Ana Cabrera Reports on Wednesday.

“[The Republicans are running] a really unpopular Republican nominee in Ken Paxton. This is going to be a good versus evil [battle],” McKinnon said. “And I think that Talarico is a just a different kind of candidate. He talks about values and he can out-Bible the Republicans.”

That’s a bold prediction, considering many believe Talarico has an interesting take on Christianity. He also has some liberal beliefs that stand out, like his support for children getting sex change operations; Talarico has also said a law that bars trans boys from playing against girls in youth sports was “tarnishing” his state’s reputation.

RNC Chair Joe Gruters ripped Talarico — whom he branded “Talafreako” — on Wednesday during an interview on Newsmax, saying he was a “creep” who did not have values in common with the average Texan.

“He thinks God is non-binary, he wants to mutilate children. He wants to put boys in girls locker rooms,” Gruters said. “People are done with that.”

And perhaps worst of all, Gruters called Talarico a vegan — which is apparently a cardinal sin in the Lone Star State; Talarico has denied the charge, and the Democratic X account posted a pic of him eating a giant piece of meat on Wednesday.

Newsmax then played a clip of Talarico saying, “God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is non-binary. Trans children are God’s children, made in God’s own image.” The broadcast then showed a clip of Talarico saying there are six biological sexes.

“You might as well put just a little disclaimer there, ‘Paid for by the Republican National Committee,’” co-host Marc Lotter quipped afterward. “There’s your ad, Mr. Chairman!”

McKinnon was an advisor to ex-President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), as well as the last Democratic senator of Texas, Ann Richards. He told MS NOW it’s been decades since Richards won in Texas, but that he is optimistic Talarico can beat Paxton because there is a “perfect storm” building for him.

Watch above.

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