Bruce Springsteen laid into President Donald Trump’s administration during a Wednesday night concert in Washington, D.C., following Trump call for MAGA followers to boycott the “prune” musician.

Springsteen and his E Street Band hit Nationals Park this week for the second-to-last show of his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, which has been partly focused on the current state of politics and the country.

“If you’re feeling helpless, if you’re feeling hopeless, if you’re feeling betrayed, if you’re feeling frustrated, if you’re feeling angry, I understand. That’s why we’re here tonight,” Springsteen told the stadium audience. We needed to come to Washington and feel your strength and your hope and your faith.”

The tour will officially end in Philadelphia on Saturday, but Springsteen plans on mixing music and politics soon enough again, holding a music festival in Washington, D.C. on October 3, a month before the midterm elections.

At the Wednesday concert, Springsteen played some politically charged tunes, like his recent Streets of Minneapolis, and led the crowd in an “ICE out!” chant.

At one point, he directly addressed concertgoers in a six-minute rant, telling them to make sure the White House could hear their protests.

“So many of our elected leaders have failed us that this American tragedy can only be stopped by the American people, you. There is no one coming to save us. We’ve got to do it ourselves. So join us and let’s fight for the America that we love. Do you hear me, Washington? Do you hear me, Washington?! Are you with us, Washington?! Are you with us, Washington?! Let them hear you at the f*cking White House!” Springsteen said.

Bruce Springsteen ends a six-minute, anti-Trump speech by yelling: “Let them hear you in the f——— White House!” pic.twitter.com/DkHmbx29lV — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 28, 2026

“An American outrage”: Bruce Springsteen weighs in on Trump’s $1.776B “anti-weaponization fund” that could go to Jan. 6 rioters. pic.twitter.com/BA6r73xjVf — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 28, 2026

Springsteen has long been a vocal critic of Trump, with the president in turn throwing plenty of public shots back at the New Jersey musician known as The Boss.

At Wednesday’s concert, Springsteen blasted Trump over everything from the Iran war to the $1.8 billion IRS settlement fund and more. Springsteen has gone on multiple rants against Trump during his current tour.

In an April post to Truth Social, the president demanded a Springsteen boycott, calling him a “dried up prune” and a “boring singer.”

“Bad, and very boring singer, Bruce Springsteen, who looks like a dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS,” he wrote.

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