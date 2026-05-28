Tense Video Shows Switzerland Stabbing Spree Suspect Sprint Past Schoolkids During Attack

Dramatic footage circulating online appeared to show a knife-wielding suspect sprinting past schoolchildren during a stabbing spree outside a Swiss railway station that left four people injured Thursday morning.

The incident unfolded shortly before 8.30 a.m. local time, sending commuters fleeing with video of the scene, shot from a nearby window, appeared to capture a man running through the street while shouting “Allahu Akbar” as bystanders scattered.

In the heartpounding clip, shared by Swiss lawmaker Nils Fiechter, the suspect runs past a class of schoolchildren out on a walk.

One local witness told a newspaper that the teacher stepped in front of a group of schoolchildren passing nearby in an apparent effort to shield them from the suspect, according to The Telegraph.

DAS IST NICHT MEHR UNSERE SCHWEIZ!!! Ein islamistischer #Attentäter ruft «Allahu Akbar» und sticht mit einem Messer auf Passanten am Bahnhof #Winterthur – direkt vor einer Schulklasse mit kleinen Kindern. Entsetzlich. Wer die #Schweiz liebt, akzeptiert das nicht! pic.twitter.com/bAst46NOtZ — Nils Fiechter (@NilsFiechter) May 28, 2026

At least four people were stabbed in the attack, according to local reports. Three victims, including one person with serious injuries and two others suffering moderate wounds, were hospitalized. Swiss broadcaster SRF reported that one man waiting for a train was stabbed in the thigh.

Roger Bonetti, a spokesperson for Zurich cantonal police, confirmed a 31-year-old Swiss national was arrested after the attack near Winterthur station, roughly 12 miles from Zurich.

Swiss authorities have not publicly identified the suspect or released further details about the victims.

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