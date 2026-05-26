Trump Angrily Responds To Biden Suing His Administration: ‘Crooked Politician!’

President Donald Trump responded to Joe Biden’s lawsuit against the Justice Department on Tuesday, calling the former president a ‘crooked politician’ in a Truth Social post.

Biden sued the DOJ over the department’s announcement that it would release recordings and transcripts from Biden’s interviews with a ghostwriter for his memoir. The Justice Department claimed it would make the materials public on June 15.

The 10-year-old conversations were part of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s 2023 investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, after which conservative group the Heritage Foundation requested the interview materials under the Freedom of Information Act.

Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project president Mike Howell told Politico in a statement that the tapes “will further prove the massive lie regarding Biden’s fitness for office and the fact Biden revealed classified information.”

The Biden administration fought the 2024 request. Trump’s Justice Department claimed in court documents earlier this month they would fulfill the request, giving Biden’s legal team a deadline of Tuesday to take legal action. The former president’s suit asks the court to permanently bar the release of the material.

“President Biden cooperated fully with Special Counsel Hur, and agreed to provide audiotapes of conversations with his biographer for a book about his deceased son on the condition that they would not be made public,” Biden spokesperson TJ Ducklo said in a statement earlier this month. “The DOJ themselves have said these tapes serve no public interest.”

Trump responded to the move on Tuesday evening, reposting an article about the suit with his own added commentary.

“A Crooked Politician!!!” the president wrote.

Hur’s investigation did not culminate in criminal charges, though he did conclude that Biden read classified information to his ghostwriter. The special counsel’s description of Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” became a sticking point in the debate over the former president’s age.

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