DHS Secretary Says He’s ‘Drawing Up Plans’ To Halt International Flights To Cities That Don’t Cooperate With ICE

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said his department is “drawing up” plans to prevent inbound international flights from landing in what he called “sanctuary cities.”

The Trump administration has been waging an ongoing crackdown on undocumented immigrants across the U.S. Officials have railed against what they call “sanctuary cities,” where local law enforcement have been instructed not to cooperate with federal immigration agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In response, President Donald Trump has deployed immigration agents and even the National Guard to Democratic-run cities.

Mullin appeared on Tuesday’s edition of Hannity on Fox News, where he boasted that DHS has arrested “tens of thousands [of] gang members that are in categories of terrorists.”

He provided no evidence for his claim that such an enormous number of “terrorists” have been apprehended.

The secretary then explained that DHS has been floating the idea of preventing international flights from arriving in certain cities, especially Newark, New Jersey, because of the ongoing protests at Delaney Hall, a detention facility holding up to 1,000 immigrants. He said local law enforcement is not assisting federal agents there.

“[T]he street, it belongs to the city, “Mullin said. “If it belonged to us, we would take care of it, but it belongs to the city, and they’re barricading our employees from coming in and out of the facility… Why are we processing international flights into the airport there? And we are currently, which we’re not initiating it yet, but we’re currently drawing up plans to say, listen, in these sanctuary cities where the local, radical left Democrats aren’t allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws, then we shouldn’t be processing international flights into their cities either because they don’t want us to enforce immigration.”

On Monday, ICE agents fired pepper spray at protesters and Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) outside Delaney Hall. Kim said he was trying to broker an agreement between protesters and the agents. Several inmates at the facility are on a hunger strike. On Tuesday, Border Czar Tom Homan said the inmates will be force-fed “if it gets bad enough.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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