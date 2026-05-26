Tucker Carlson shared an interesting bit of financial advice with his viewers: just ignore those pesky credit card bills each month.

“I think people should stop paying their credit cards,” Carlson said on his program on Monday. “I know no one else agrees with me, and ‘Oh, you have a moral obligation.’ Really?”

The former Fox News star said it isn’t a big deal because the credit card giants exploit people, just like drug dealers.

“Well, you have a moral obligation not to send credit card applications to college kids,” he continued. “So this goes both ways. It’s like just blaming the drug addict and never mentioning the dealer. Someone’s selling the fentanyl and that person is on the hook too.”

Carlson shared his take after his guest Ryan Montgomery brought up the old adage “don’t spend money you don’t have.” Carlson said he used to agree with that idea, but he has evolved to the point where stiffing the credit card companies doesn’t bother him.

“Like, is it a sin to rip off your drug dealer? I guess,” Carlson said. “It’s not one I’m going to judge you for.”

Those remarks came during an episode that focused on a topic he’s been emphasizing a bit more of late — Satanism. That topic came up last week on his show as well, when Sean Stone — the son of filmmaker Oliver Stone — said he was routinely hounded by “demonic voices” that had 666 phone numbers when he was a member of the Freemasons.

It’s a change of pace for Carlson, who has been pretty busy bashing Israel and President Donald Trump for the Iran war over the last few months. Trump responded to the criticism by branding Carlson “Low IQ” and by booting him out of his Make America Great Again movement.

Watch above via YouTube.

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