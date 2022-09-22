January 6 Committee Announces New Hearing With ‘Significant Witness Testimony’ – First Since Bombshell Mar-a-Lago Raid

The January 6 Committee announced its first hearing since the Mar-a-Lago bombshell exploded six weeks ago — and possibly the last hearing before releasing their report.

On Wednesday night, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol announced on Twitter that “The Select Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday, September 28th at 1:00 pm.”

🗓️ The Select Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday, September 28th at 1:00pm. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) September 21, 2022

The hearing will be the first since the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home, which is part of an investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act.

Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters that the hearing is expected to be their last and will feature previously unseen footage of the insurrection and “significant witness testimony”:

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday that the committee will hold its final hearing on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET. “I can say that unless something else develops, this hearing at this point is the final hearing. But it’s not in stone because things happen,” Thompson said. He added that the committee hearing will feature “substantial footage” of the riot and “significant witness testimony” that hasn’t previously been released, but he declined to divulge any details or the topic. The hearing, should it be the last one, could mark a crescendo of the panel’s work before it releases a final investigative report, which is expected later this year.

The hearing also comes following reports that the committee has secured an agreement for an interview with Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a vocal pro-Trump, pro-Big Lie activist who exchanged text messages with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows prior to the events of Jan. 6. and has admitted she attended the rally.

