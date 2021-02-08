Jared and Ivanka Made Up to $640 Million in Outside Income While Working in White House: Report 

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made up to $640 million in outside income while they were working in the White House, according to a recent report on the couple’s financial disclosures.

Kushner and Trump reported an income of between $172 million and $640 million, according to an analysis by CREW — a nonprofit government ethics watchdog — whose reporters clarified that the exact amount is impossible to pinpoint due to the way the Trumps detailed their income.

“The income is sometimes reported in broad ranges and cover four months of income before Ivanka Trump officially joined her father’s administration and nearly one month before Jared Kushner joined,” wrote CREW’s Jordan Libowitz and Caitlin Moniz.

Kushner and Trump both broadcast their decision not to accept a salary while working for the White House due to nepotism concerns, but failed to acknowledge the income they would make from outside sources. Government salaries are generally less than 1 percent of the income Kushner and Trump have reported.

CREW discovered that a large chunk of Trump’s income stemmed from her ownership stake in the Trump Hotel in D.C., which she has made more than $13 million from since 2017. The income eventually dropped to just $1.5 million by last year, likely due in part to the pandemic.

Trump also made up to $1 million from her namesake brand in 2019, despite the fact that she claimed “operations of the business ceased on July 31, 2018.”

Kushner has also owned a financial stake in Cadre since 2018, which offers investment vehicles under the Opportunity Zone, a program the Trump administration implemented that same year. Kushner did not disclose his stake in the company, whose value skyrocketed to between $25 million and $50 million from between $5 million and $25 million.

