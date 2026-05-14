Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s Polling Nosedive in ‘Last Biden Impression Ever’

Stephen Colbert revived his impression of former President Joe Biden on Wednesday night for what he said would be the “last Biden impression ever,” using the bit to mock President Donald Trump over sinking approval ratings.

Opening his monologue on Wednesday night’s Late Show, Colbert targeted growing public unease over the economy and Trump’s handling of international tensions, including the conflict with Iran.

“Trump’s war in Iran has also pushed America’s economy into what financial experts call the poop shoot,” Colbert said.

He continued: “Voters have noticed that. Right now, 70% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, and more than two-thirds of Americans say the country feels out of control.”

Colbert then pivoted into a mock defense of the president, adding, “Oh, come on. Things are completely under control. Donald Trump may seem unstable, but I’m sure he has a plan. What is your plan, Mr. President?”

The show then cut to a clip from earlier in the day of a stunned CNN data analyst Harry Enten, describing Trump as facing the “five worst polls ever for any president,” pointing out that Biden was not included in the comparison.

At that point, as the show returned to the studio, Colbert was seen sporting a pair of aviator sunglasses, a signature Biden accessory, and launched into the impression.

“That’s right, Jack. I’m not in there ’cause I’m in here. That’s right. How’s it going, Barack?” Colbert said. “I’m in here asking, ‘Remember how much better it was when I was in charge? ’Cause, I’ll be honest, folks. I do not.'”

“Last Biden impression ever,” he added, before slowly dancing across the stage in character.

The “last Biden” skit comes just one week ahead of The Late Show’s finale on May 21, after CBS announced the cancellation in mid-2025.

CBS said the decision to end the show was financial, despite coming shortly after Colbert criticized the network’s parent company, Paramount, for settling a lawsuit with Trump while also seeking federal approval for a merger deal.

Watch above via CBS.

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