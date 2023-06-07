Jaw-Dropping Brawl Breaks Out Over Opposition to School LGBTQ+ Pride Curriculum

Cameras recorded a jaw-dropping brawl that broke out between groups of protesters and counter-protesters over a school LGBTQ+ Pride curriculum.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of NewsNation’s Morning In America, co-anchor Nick Smith reported three people were arrested in the clash outside a Glendale Unified School District meeting where the board was voting on making June pride month and approving an LGBTQ+-inclusive curriculum:

NICK SMITH: You can see that that crowd at one point outnumbered the number of law enforcement officers there. At least three people were arrested following those altercations outside Los Angeles while the fighting for school board members to pause their hearing. They unanimously approved recognizing June as Pride Month, which it has done for the last four years. This video shows some of the 500 or so people who came out on both sides of the issue. You can see how the two sides are mostly separated by barriers with officers standing between them. In the background, you can see a group of people waiting to get in so they could speak during the public comments. It’s not clear what led up to this confrontation on a nearby street where you can see one side rush, the other, followed by fighting. Police say most demonstrators were peaceful, with only a small group acting dangerously. Now officers declared an unlawful assembly, ordering everyone to leave the area. Advocates point out some of the curriculum is required by state law and highlights lessons on diversity and contributions of LGBTQ+ leaders. But other parents say they want more transparency and more options to opt out. TEACHER: No one’s handing us a curriculum and saying you have to teach kids to be gay. Like, I don’t I don’t even understand. I don’t think they know what they’re talking about. And we don’t have any prescribed LGBTQ+ curriculum. We just don’t leave gay people out of the equation. PROTESTER: We’re talking about children. We’re not ready for such choices. It confuses them. And ultimately, these are things that parents should decide.

Social media users shared videos of the clash, which appear to show the anti-LGBTQ protesters rushing the Pride supporters:

Multiple anti-LGBTQ protestors push against police officers, eventually some push past police and fight with LGBTQ. An LGBTQ supporter who is tackled and beaten on the ground by protestors ends up arrested by Glendale police. pic.twitter.com/zKSXmAECVa — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Anti-LGBT protestors attack Pro-LGBT demonstrators outside of a Glendale, CA schoolboard meeting. The schoolboard is voting on recognizing June as Pride month. pic.twitter.com/T1zqZMTn7D — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) June 7, 2023

A physical brawl breaks out between anti-LGBTQ protestors and LGBTQ supporters outside the Glendale unified school board meeting in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/jcqML9NmAi — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Details of the curriculum in question are available here.

