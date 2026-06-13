Bill Maher Taunts ‘Our Redneck President’ Trump Over 80th Birthday UFC Fight ‘On the Lawn’

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher trolled “our redneck president” Donald Trump over the UFC fight being held Sunday on Trump’s 80th birthday.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was former David Sedaris, contributor to The New Yorker, humorist, and author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book “The Land and Its People.

The panel guests were Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media; and Hagar Chemali, former spokesperson of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN), co-founder of the Lebanon-Israel Peace Alliance, and host of the YouTube show “Oh My World.”

Maher devoted part of his monologue to taunting Trump over the chorus of boos that greeted him at the Knicks game and the UFC fight “on the lawn”:

BILL MAHER: Let me start with this. Any New Yorkers here tonight? Any New Yorkers? We saw the greatest come from behind team ever this week. I’m talking about the negotiators for Iran, unfortunately, but the Knicks were fantastic, too.

I mean, yes, the Knicks did that, but my team, my team that I’ve been with since 1973, I was in high school the last time they did it. I have never wavered on the Knicks, so this is important to me. Game five. Okay, bye. I didn’t do anything but suffer, but thank you.

But game five is tomorrow night, and Trump is not going. He went to game three, and they lost. And you know, no, let’s, well, look, the Knicks had a 13-game winning streak in the playoffs. That’s almost unheard of.

Then he went, they lost, I’m not saying he made them lose. I am saying I am offering a million dollars not to go to this game. That’s a joke, by the way. Please. That is a joke, because last time I offered money like that, I got sued. So that’s a joke. Complete joke. Judge, whoever’s going to see this.

And at the Knick game he went to, he brought his granddaughter, Kai, and this is unfortunate, then of course when they showed him on the cam, the whole crowd booed, and it was a very tender moment when he said to her, “I’m sorry they’re booing you honey.”.

And then, a little controversy, a controversy here, the next day a video was posted of this and the booing had magically gone, and we don’t know who did this, but the speculation is going to either Kash Patel or Pete Hegseth because if anyone knows how to make booze disappear. There you go, I like that.

Thank you. Why didn’t do that one at the end you have to think for a second you can’t finish with one of those thinkers, you know.

But not a lot of sports going on. The World Cup is here in LA Yeah, most of the world consider soccer the number one sport here it’s it’s free where you put your kids when you don’t Want to pay for daycare, but I don’t get the attraction of soccer, I don´t, there’s more scoring at Bible camp, but okay, if you love it, you love, and I’m glad you have it.

But the really big sporting event is this weekend, you know, I’m sure you know what’s going on, our redneck president is turning 80, and to celebrate there is a UFC fight on the lawn. So the emperor is holding gladiator games on his birthday. Nothing to see here. I wouldn’t think about it too much. Don’t worry about it.