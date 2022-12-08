Jean-Pierre Blows Off Fox Reporter Heinrich’s Lengthy Hunter Biden/Taibbi ‘Twitter Files’ Question

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blew off Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich’s very lengthy question about the Matt Taibbi “Twitter Files” information dump on the handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently authorized and assisted in the release of an information dump by Matt Taibbi that has been taken up by those concerned about the treatment of the Hunter Biden story, but panned by many others as an overhyped and misleading packaging of cherry-picked internal documents that did not amount to much upon further scrutiny.

At Wednesday’s White House briefing, Heinrich tried to surface the issue with a question that clocked in at 244 words, but Jean-Pierre blew it off with a no comment and some boilerplate about social media companies taking steps “to ensure content follows their own standards and policies”:

MS. HEINRICH: On Twitter, Karine. The Twitter Files had released that the company typically required an official or law enforcement finding that materials were hacked in order to exercise their company policy to restrict certain stories or reporting. And the journalist who released the material noted that, in this case, around the Hunter Biden laptop story, there was no official or law enforcement finding that appeared in the material that he was given. So my question to you is: Did anyone from the Biden team communicate to Twitter that this material was — was from ha- — or this reporting stemmed from hacked materials? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Are you talking about the campaign? MS. HEINRICH: It would have been the campaign or anyone around the family. Just wondering, because the — in the Twitter Files released and what Matt Taibbi said, he noted that, typically, the company would require a law enforcement or official finding that something was hacked in order to exercise their hacked materials clause, and that they didn’t — he didn’t see that in what had been given to him. So, I’m wondering if it was communicated, even informally, by someone around the President or the President’s family or the campaign that this was hacked material or could have come from hacked material, given that there was so much concern, especially after the 2018 foreign interference situation, that that could be something that we would see in that election. So I’m wondering if there was that communication there surrounding the Hunter Biden laptop story. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So I can’t speak to decisions made by — by the campaign from here. That is not — it is a political campaign, so I can’t speak from that from here — to that from here. I’m covered by the Hatch Act. And so I’m just not going to comment on the question that you’re asking me. But what I can say more broadly is: Of course, it’s up to these companies to make their own decision about the content on their platforms and to ensure content follows their own standards and policies. But I’m just not going to comment on a decision that was made during the campaign.

Watch above via The White House.

