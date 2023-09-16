Jean-Pierre Shuts Down Reporter At Briefing Asking About Biden ‘Private Conversations’ With Son Hunter After Indictment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly shut down a White House reporter asking if President Joe Biden has spoken with Hunter Biden since his indictment on gun charges.

News broke Thursday afternoon that Special Counsel Davis Weiss has secured a grand jury indictment against Hunter Biden on three charges related to his purchase of a firearm.

Shortly after the news broke, President Biden delivered a speech at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland that the White House billed as a speech on Bidenomics during which he made a cryptic quip about not answering questions. He appeared to be in good spirits as he mingled with voters after the speech, even when reporters fired questions about Hunter long after the speech had ended.

On Friday, as the president wrapped up a speech on the UAW strike, a reporter shouted “Should Hunter get a pardon, Mr. President?”

Biden didn’t respond or break his stride as he left the Roosevelt Room.

The president’s son Hunter was a recurring topic at Friday’s White House press briefing, including an exchange with persistent ABC News White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks, who got into a back-and-forth with Jean-Pierre about sharing information about communications between the president and his son:

MARYALICE PARKS: And can you tell us if the President has talked to his son since these charges came down yesterday? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Yeah. There’s nothing new here. As I’ve — as I’ve been asked that question many times. I’m not going to get into private conversations that the President has with his family. I’m just not going to speak to it. MARYALICE PARKS: Will those conversations, though, have to change given the heightened scrutiny — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m just — MARYALICE PARKS: — over these charges? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m just — I’m just not going to get into private conversations that the President has with his family.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com