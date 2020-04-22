CNN chief Jeff Zucker told employees that they won’t return to offices until at least September, according to an internal memo obtained by several outlets, including the Daily Beast.

“Our expectation is that the rest of you will not return before early September,” Zucker’s memo said, “With a few exceptions in July for news-gathering and some in August, depending on the political conventions. But to be clear, production of our programs will continue from home, as is it is now, until the end of summer.”

According to The Wrap, the memo outlined that only 10 percent of its staff is currently working in their offices, a number Zucker wants to raise to 15 percent by June.

“To be clear, production of our programs will continue from home, as it is now, until the end of summer. Same for digital,” Zucker said. “I should also note that our Hong Kong office will likely be operating on a different timetable, as they have throughout this crisis, determined by local conditions there.”

Since mid-March, some CNN shows have been filmed at home like Cuomo Prime Time while others have remained in studio. Several CNN employees have been infected by Covid-19 over the last month, most notably Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin. Both have shared their updates almost daily throughout their process of having coronavirus.

Fox News tentatively set May 4 as its target date of return, according to a memo two weeks ago, but New York City’s stay-at-home order was recently extended until May 15. There have been no updates about MSNBC employees so far.

