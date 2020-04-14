CNN host Brooke Baldwin shared hope that her battle with the coronavirus is coming to an end.

“On this rainy NYC Monday… I wanted to share with you my news: I THINK I’VE NEARLY BATTLED THIS BEAST,” Baldwin wrote in an Instagram post.

Baldwin said that as of Sunday she felt a start to a turning point since initially falling ill and testing positive for the coronavirus in early April.

“I snapped this shot of myself on Easter Sunday to mark the first day (on Day 10) in which I started feeling shades of myself,” the CNN host continued.

Balwin, in the lengthy post on Monday, did share she is still not back to 100% quite yet.

“I haven’t taken Tylenol for the body aches in 36 hours… and my chief complaint right now is simply the remnants of a cough and what feels like a head cold. I am still sleeping 10 hours at night battling this thing. I still can’t fully taste or smell,” Baldwin added.

She continued: “One of my friends whose family members had coronavirus used the best metaphor: ‘It just felt like their bodies were at the last rinse of a wash cycle. Like in a washing machine going hard fighting this thing. But then it stopped, and they felt like clean clothes.’ Y’all, I think I’m just a *few days away* from that full feeling… and I CANNOT FREAKING WAIT. Thank you again for your ❤️ and 🙏🏼. It massively helped. I’m. Almost. There.”

The host of CNN’s Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin announced on April 3rd that she had tested positive for Covid-19, which was followed by an outpouring of support from colleagues and fellow journalists.

The news of Baldwin beginning to feel progress in her fight against the coronavirus comes as CNN colleague Chris Cuomo said Monday night, “I’m ready to get out of the basement. I’m sick of being sick. I’ve had it. I want to get back to work. But I’m not ready, and I don’t have a plan to be ready.”

.@chriscuomo shares an update on his own battle with coronavirus: “I’m ready to get out of the basement. I’m sick of being sick. I’ve had it. I want to get back to work. But I’m not ready and I don’t have a plan to be ready.” https://t.co/hxZmIKRlAW pic.twitter.com/H5vzjdj9KV — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 14, 2020

Cuomo first announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on March 31st.

