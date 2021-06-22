Jen Psaki When Asked if Trump Rallies Will Get People ‘Hurt or Killed’: Everyone Should Take ‘Former Guy’ Seriously

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters to take the “former guy” seriously when she was asked if ex-President Donald Trump’s upcoming rallies could result in people getting hurt or even killed.

Breakfast Media’s Andrew Feinberg brought up several concerns about the rise of anti-democratic sentiment in the Republican Party, first ticking off officials and candidates who reject the federal government, and asking “Is the administration concerned that actual violent extremists and people espousing secessionist rhetoric are finding a home in Republican primaries and could actually be elected to office?”

“Well, I’m not going to label people ‘domestic violent extremists’ officially from here,” Psaki said, but added that “we have certainly seen problematic… rhetorics: followers of QAnon and conspiracy theories who not just — who don’t just run but are elected to office. So there’s already a record of that.”

She went on to add that while the administration would continue to speak out against such people, “our strategy at this point is to continue to advocate for how government can work for the American people; remind people across the country that this President is going to govern for all Americans, not just one — from one wing of a party or the other; and that, hopefully, the effectiveness of that is something that can help us play a constructive role.”

Feinberg followed up by telling Psaki that “President Biden’s predecessor is going to return to his campaign-style rallies in Ohio this coming weekend,” and asked “Has anyone from the administration reached out to Governor DeWine or anyone in Ohio’s government about the possibility of violence resulting from his return to the trail? And is there any concern about him going back out there and continuing to insist that the election is fraudulent and that he actually won could result in people being hurt or killed?”

“Obviously, we take the rhetoric of the — the other, the — the “former guy,” as we like to say, quite seriously, as everyone should,” Psaki said, but added that she didn’t have any specific contact with DeWine to report.

Trump will hold a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday.

Watch above via The White House.

