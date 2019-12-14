Jill Biden Taunts Trump: He’s ‘Afraid to Run Against My Husband Joe Biden’

Potential First Lady Dr. Jill Biden ripped President Donald Trump over his scheme to pressure Ukraine into conducting political investigations, saying it show Trump is “afraid to run against my husband,” former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Saturday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Up with David Gura, Dr. Biden gave an extensive interview on a variety of issues, including Trump’s constant attacks on the former VP, as well as her son Hunter Biden.

Host David Gura asked Dr. Biden how she feels about her family being placed at the center of the impeachment story by virtue of Trump’s pursuit of political investigations into Hunter and Joe Biden.

Dr. Biden replied that while she expected the campaign to be tough, “we never could have imagined it would turn into Donald Trump would be asking a foreign government to get involved in our elections.”

She said that “Donald Trump has shown us who he is,” and that “I think it just proves that he’s afraid to run against my husband Joe Biden.”

Gura also asked about Biden’s interaction with an Iowa voted, in which the former VP called the man a “damn liar” for promoting false information at a town hall meeting.

Dr. Biden said the confrontation demonstrated that “Joe’s going to stand up to bullies, and a bully like Donald Trump,” and added that it showed the VP has “the fire in the belly.”

She also dismissed rumors that Biden had discussed serving only a single term, telling Gura to “look at who’s running” and pointing out that “most of them are in their seventies.”

In perhaps a revealing moment, Gura mentioned that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren frequently speaks about her months as a public school teacher, and asked Dr. Biden how her own experience in education “informs the way you look at public life and politics, and what you heard from Senator Warren on that point.”

“I don’t listen to, actually, Senator Warren,” Mrs. Biden said, adding “I listen to Joe Biden and his education plan. I think Joe’s plan is the best plan out there.”

Biden and other candidates are participating in an MSNBC education forum on Saturday.

Watch the interview above via MSNBC.

