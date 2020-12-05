comScore

Jim Jordan Gets SHREDDED for Saying Dr. Fauci Might ‘Cancel Saying Merry Christmas’

By Tommy ChristopherDec 5th, 2020, 9:24 am

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan spurred fierce backlash when he attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci for recommending Americans avoid travel during the holidays, and (maybe) joked “What will he cancel next? Saying Merry Christmas?”

Dr. Fauci has been making the rounds warning of the worsening coronavirus catastrophe, with the United States breaking new records for deaths on a near-daily basis. But on Friday night, Jordan was more concerned with Fauci’s advice, writing “Dr. Fauci says Americans should ‘avoid travel’ over the holidays. What will he cancel next? Saying Merry Christmas?”

Over a hundred thousand Twitter users turned Jordan into a trending topic over the post, and reaction from media figures and other verified users was uniformly negativem with many taking the chance to troll Jordan over allegations he ignored sexual abuse while coaching wrestling at Ohio State.

The confirmed death toll from COVID-19 is approaching 300,000, with daily deaths routinely exceeding 2,500.

