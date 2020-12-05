Jim Jordan Gets SHREDDED for Saying Dr. Fauci Might ‘Cancel Saying Merry Christmas’

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan spurred fierce backlash when he attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci for recommending Americans avoid travel during the holidays, and (maybe) joked “What will he cancel next? Saying Merry Christmas?”

Dr. Fauci has been making the rounds warning of the worsening coronavirus catastrophe, with the United States breaking new records for deaths on a near-daily basis. But on Friday night, Jordan was more concerned with Fauci’s advice, writing “Dr. Fauci says Americans should ‘avoid travel’ over the holidays. What will he cancel next? Saying Merry Christmas?”

Dr. Fauci says Americans should “avoid travel” over the holidays. What will he cancel next? Saying Merry Christmas? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 4, 2020

Over a hundred thousand Twitter users turned Jordan into a trending topic over the post, and reaction from media figures and other verified users was uniformly negativem with many taking the chance to troll Jordan over allegations he ignored sexual abuse while coaching wrestling at Ohio State.

The steadfast protector of sex criminals @Jim_Jordan can’t speak without lying. He’s as perverse as @realDonaldTrump. He knows Dr Fauci didn’t and can’t cancel anything. https://t.co/oWE6DiEHT7 — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) December 5, 2020

No, saying goodbye to Grandma nine days after the holiday because she’s dead from COVID you fucking ghoul. https://t.co/HXmQOkRWE3 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 5, 2020

You can certainly go to hell. No mask. No quarantine. Just leave your chestnuts on an open fire, you fucking troll. https://t.co/5ox3iZU38k — David Simon (@AoDespair) December 5, 2020

During a pandemic, listen to doctors, not wrestling coaches. Sincerely,

Your dad who wants you to live. https://t.co/rYWo9OyB5M — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) December 5, 2020

People can actually feel themselves losing IQ points just reading one of this jamoke’s tweets. https://t.co/XHHnLDDuHA — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) December 5, 2020

The most punchable of all of the faces — 😷 Tara Dublin #Biden46 😷 (@taradublinrocks) December 5, 2020

Jim Jordan hates science almost as much as he loves turning a blind eye to sexual predators https://t.co/ciWzOSAV7Z https://t.co/BrvUGi7Dct — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 5, 2020

You know it’s a pandemic, right? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 5, 2020

Well he’s hoping to cancel a lot of funerals and ton and tons of hospitalizations Why do you want all those to happen? https://t.co/nRDMlhRmVA — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) December 5, 2020

The Republicans have achieved some sort of singularity where a parody Republican account and an actual Republican account have become indistinguishable. https://t.co/XlbPVNphmV — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) December 5, 2020

The confirmed death toll from COVID-19 is approaching 300,000, with daily deaths routinely exceeding 2,500.

