Megyn Kelly Says She Was All For Literal Activist Movement Black Lives Matter Until it Was ‘Co-Opted By Activists’

Former Fox News and NBC star and current podcaster Megyn Kelly said that she was supportive of the Black Lives Matter protest movement until it was “co-opted by activists.”

Kelly, who was fired from NBC after wondering, on air, what the big deal about blackface is and once infamously declared to her Fox News audience that “Santa Claus just is white,” is apparently now lost to the cause of racial justice forever, and she explained why in an interview for The Carlos Watson Show.

“Talk to me about this past summer. How did you think about Black Lives Matter and all the conversation around that?” host Carlos Watson asked.

“Well when George Floyd was killed, I think a lot of Black people — and white people — were deeply affected by that tape,” Kelly said. “And I saw the riots unfold, my first instinct was, how can we ask people to respect law and order and sort of the balance of decency when we don’t live that?”

But then she added “That was my first reaction. As the summer went on I began to feel very differently. You know, as it morphed into more of a political movement where, to me it seemed co-opted by activists as opposed to just people who wanted change, and some reform in law enforcement turned into defund the police, which I know having done my research is something most Black people are against, and will hurt Black women and children in particular in the inner cities, and like the stuff that’s flipping over the tables and making people raise the fist, it was like, this is not the way to get buy-in on what started as, I think, an earnest effort to improve Black lives.”

“In a way, I feel about it the way I feel about the MeToo movement,” she continued. “It started nobly and then it morphed into something that wasn’t going to be all that helpful. It wound up alienating the group we we most need to have buy-in on our progress, men, you know, men are now afraid of us. They’re afraid to put us at the executive suite because they’re worried we’re going to use the MeToo movement unjustly to ruin a 30-year career.”

“And I think the reality of our racial struggle right now in part is for Black people to ascend in a meaningful way, the truth is, you need white buy-in, too,” Kelly concluded.

As The Hill, which obtained the preview clip exclusively, pointed out, “The Black Lives Matter movement was started in 2013 by three Black, female organizers — Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi — in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman, the man who fatally shot Black teen Trayvon Martin in Florida, according to its website.”

Those are activists.

A majority of Americans still supported Black Lives Matter after “Defund the Police” became more widely-publicized, but that support was hardest-hit among white people, dipping from 60 percent to 45 percent. That’s still a significant percentage of “white buy-in” from people who still oppose police violence and murder against Black people, despite the existence of a slogan that upsets Megyn Kelly.

