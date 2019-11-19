During Tuesday’s House Intelligence committee impeachment hearings, committee member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) pressed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on colleagues questioning his “judgment,” and whether he leaked information.

After ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) yielded to him, Jordan read from the deposition of Tim Morrison — Vindman’s boss at the National Security Council — in which Morrison expressed “concerns” about Vindman’s “judgment.” Fiona Hill, another NSC official who also served as Vindman’s boss, also had reservations — according to Jordan.

“So your boss had concerns about your judgment,” Jordan said. “Your former boss, Dr. Hill, had concerns about your judgment. Your colleagues had concerns about your judgment. And your colleagues felt that there were times when you leaked information. Any idea why they have those impressions, Colonel Vindman?” Jordan asked.

Vindman replied by reading from an evaluation written by Hill earlier this year.

“Alex is a top 1% military officer, and the best Army officer I have worked with in my 15 years of government service,” said Vindman, quoting Hill. “‘He is brilliant, unflappable, and exercises excellent judgment. … exemplary during numerous visits,’ so forth, and so on. I think you get the idea.”

Vindman added, “I can’t say why Mr. Morrison questioned my judgment. We had only recently started working together. He wasn’t there very long, and we were just trying to figure out our relationship. Maybe it was a different culture, military culture versus –”

“And colonel, you never leaked information?” Jordan interjected.

“I never did, I never would,” Vindman said. “That is preposterous that I would do that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]