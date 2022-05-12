Joe Biden Goes Off on ‘Brutality’ of Leaked Draft Overturning Roe v. Wade During DNC Speech

President Joe Biden tore into the “brutality” of the opinion that would overturn abortion rights in some of his strongest remarks since that Supreme Court draft leaked.

President Biden spoke at a Democratic National Committee Fundraiser Wednesday night at the Marriott Marquis Chicago, where he devoted several minutes to the Justice Samuel Alito-authored draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Biden told the crowd that “if this draft opinion in the Supreme Court turns out to be the opinion of the Supreme Court, it is everything that some of us talked about before.”

He talked about leading the fight to torpedo Robert Bork’s nomination to the Court in 1987 because of Bork’s beliefs on the right to privacy, and turned to the Alito opinion.

“(W)hat we’re talking about here. It’s not only the brutality of taking away a woman’s right to control her own body and all the damage that does physically, psychologically, practically,” Biden said, “But it also, if you read the opinion — if it turns out to be the same opinion — basically says there is no such thing as a right to privacy.”

The President then warned about the broad implications of the opinion, and promised to speak more about them:

Mark my words: If that decision holds, it’s not only we’re going to be fighting for a woman’s right to control her own body and the brutality that goes along with having to give birth in a circumstance that is something beyond what — that can be tolerated, but what else is going to happen? Mark my words: They’re going to go after the right of the — Supreme Court decision on the right of same-sex marriage. They’re going to go after — they’re going to — we’re going to be back to Griswold vs. Connecticut, where there was a time in Connecticut law where it said a married couple, in the privacy of their own bedroom, cannot use contraception; it was a decision — the government can make the decision you can’t do that. You’re going to see these decisions up for grabs and further split the United States. We’re going to be arguing about things we shouldn’t have to argue about. So I think it’s important that as we go forward — and you’re going to hear me talking more about not only what we’ve done, but what they’re trying to do.

President Biden’s speech took place shortly after the Senate failed to advance a bill that would codify abortion rights.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com